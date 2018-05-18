Insider Selling: Kearny Financial (KRNY) Director Sells $98,770.00 in Stock

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $98,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kearny Financial traded down $0.05, hitting $14.25, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,900. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $14.15.

KRNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Kearny Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 4,248.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 949,994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 928,145 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 873,526 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,579,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 521,132 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth $4,545,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kearny Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,585,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,615,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

