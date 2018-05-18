Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Vice Chairman Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $62.29 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1,486.69%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.