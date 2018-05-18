Insider Buying: CommScope Holding Co (COMM) COO Buys $146,350.00 in Stock

CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM) COO Morgan C. S. Kurk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.27 per share, with a total value of $146,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morgan C. S. Kurk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CommScope alerts:

On Friday, May 11th, Morgan C. S. Kurk purchased 1,000 shares of CommScope stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00.

Shares of CommScope opened at $30.00 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. CommScope Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CommScope had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. BidaskClub lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Longbow Research upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.