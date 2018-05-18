Insider Buying: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics opened at $22.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 26.44 and a current ratio of 27.80. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,568.29% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXDX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

