Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals opened at $5.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $454.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $44,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758,956 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,473.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 103,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $533,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,395,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,313,162.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $597,078 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.