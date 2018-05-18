ING Global Eq Dividend (IGD) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ING Global Eq Dividend (NYSE:IGD) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Global Eq Dividend were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Global Eq Dividend by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ING Global Eq Dividend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Global Eq Dividend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ING Global Eq Dividend by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Global Eq Dividend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of ING Global Eq Dividend opened at $7.28 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ING Global Eq Dividend has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st.

ING Global Eq Dividend Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Fund is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of global common stocks that have a history of attractive dividend yields and employing an option strategy of writing call options on a portion of the equity portfolio.

