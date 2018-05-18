Infinity Economics (XIN) Tops One Day Volume of $104,875.00

Infinity Economics (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Infinity Economics has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Infinity Economics coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay, Sistemkoin, Coinbe and InfinityCoin Exchange. Infinity Economics has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $104,875.00 worth of Infinity Economics was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Infinity Economics alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,142.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.75 or 0.14779600 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034377 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038568 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.01091490 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00031844 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00176306 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027077 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025115 BTC.

About Infinity Economics

Infinity Economics is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2017. Infinity Economics’ total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins. Infinity Economics’ official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinity Economics’ official website is www.infinity-economics.org . Infinity Economics’ official message board is forum.infinity-economics.org

Infinity Economics Coin Trading

Infinity Economics can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: InfinityCoin Exchange, Coinbe, Sistemkoin and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinity Economics directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinity Economics should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinity Economics using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinity Economics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinity Economics and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.