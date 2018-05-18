Independent Bank (INDB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $83.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INDB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.33.

Independent Bank traded down $0.10, hitting $75.35, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 1,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $73.45 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard F. Nadeau sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $290,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert D. Cozzone acquired 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,145.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,560,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,592,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 933,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 816,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,453,000 after acquiring an additional 43,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.