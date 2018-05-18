Imperial Metals (III) PT Lowered to C$1.90 at CIBC

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on III. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Paradigm Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.83.
Shares of Imperial Metals opened at C$1.85 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Imperial Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.51.
About Imperial Metals
Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.
