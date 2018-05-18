Imperial Metals (III) PT Lowered to C$1.90 at CIBC

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on III. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Paradigm Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.83.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

Shares of Imperial Metals opened at C$1.85 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Imperial Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.51.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$140.47 million during the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.