Imperial Brands (IMT) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Brands (LON:IMT) has been given a GBX 3,700 ($50.19) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.74% from the stock’s current price.

IMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra set a GBX 3,600 ($48.83) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Societe Generale set a GBX 3,000 ($40.69) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS set a GBX 2,870 ($38.93) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,450 ($46.80) target price on Imperial Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a GBX 2,900 ($39.34) target price on Imperial Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,186.67 ($43.23).

Imperial Brands opened at GBX 2,454.50 ($33.29) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 2,447 ($33.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,956.50 ($53.67).

