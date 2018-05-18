ImmunoGen (IMGN) Given a $18.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.21.

ImmunoGen traded down $0.17, hitting $10.59, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,476. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.17. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 67,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $736,083.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,787,003.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,014. Insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 150.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 198.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

