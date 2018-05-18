Hyper (HYPER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Hyper has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Hyper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008100 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001309 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004850 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Hyper Profile

Hyper is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2014. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyper’s official website is hypercrypto.com . The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hyper

Hyper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

