Hydro One (H) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hydro One from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Hydro One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.86.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$19.11 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$19.15 and a 52-week high of C$23.98.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 11.26%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

