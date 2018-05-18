Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.86. 1,812,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,995,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 140,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 33,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 130 communities in 24 markets.
