Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.86. 1,812,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,995,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $417.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.60 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 140,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 33,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 130 communities in 24 markets.

