Homrich & Berg Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Alphabet by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Aegis upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,230.00 price target (down previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.44.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,081.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,081.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,094.22. The firm has a market cap of $753.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.21 by $0.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $24.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 40.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

