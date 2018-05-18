HollyFrontier (HFC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of HollyFrontier worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 45,303 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,844,000 after buying an additional 1,019,905 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $564,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,359.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $1,353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,726.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,821 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,537 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HFC opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.40. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.65.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

