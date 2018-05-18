Hochtief (HOT) Given a €164.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €164.00 ($195.24) target price on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOT. Independent Research set a €156.00 ($185.71) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochtief in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Commerzbank set a €171.00 ($203.57) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cfra set a €177.00 ($210.71) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($178.57) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €152.01 ($180.96).

Shares of Hochtief opened at €151.90 ($180.83) on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Hochtief has a 12-month low of €128.00 ($152.38) and a 12-month high of €175.00 ($208.33).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

