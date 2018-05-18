Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($18.86) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($20.35) to GBX 800 ($10.85) in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.96) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Numis Securities started coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 ($17.63) target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($13.56) to GBX 1,050 ($14.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,131.70 ($15.35).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,385 ($18.79) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 814.20 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,346 ($31.82).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

