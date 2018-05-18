High Arctic Energy Services Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for High Arctic Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst J. Zhang now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on High Arctic Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of High Arctic Energy Services in a report on Monday.

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services opened at C$4.16 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.61 and a 12-month high of C$5.30.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.00 million. High Arctic Energy Services had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 6.54%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.