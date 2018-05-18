Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.15% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5,758.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Hersha Hospitality Trust opened at $19.56 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $19.26.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.74%. equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh acquired 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $25,007.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,390.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $49,831.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 320,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,584 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

