Herman Miller (MLHR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

MLHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Herman Miller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.30 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that Herman Miller will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $4,747,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,223.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 17,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $577,142.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,013.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $786,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 53,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

