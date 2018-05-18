Hecla Mining (HL) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous dividend of $0.002.

Hecla Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Hecla Mining opened at $3.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.30 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

