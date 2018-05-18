Head to Head Review: Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) & Tenneco (TEN)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Tenneco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Tenneco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tenneco pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Commercial Vehicle Group does not pay a dividend. Tenneco pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenneco has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Tenneco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $755.23 million 0.35 -$1.70 million $0.44 19.11 Tenneco $9.27 billion 0.27 $207.00 million $6.89 6.98

Tenneco has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial Vehicle Group. Tenneco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commercial Vehicle Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Tenneco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group 0.94% 26.82% 5.31% Tenneco 2.10% 50.58% 7.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Commercial Vehicle Group and Tenneco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenneco 0 6 4 0 2.40

Tenneco has a consensus target price of $64.10, indicating a potential upside of 33.21%. Given Tenneco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenneco is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Summary

Tenneco beats Commercial Vehicle Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture. The Global Truck and Bus segment provides seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static, bus, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); and aftermarket seats and components. It also offers trim systems and components for the interior cabs of commercial vehicles, including vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, carpets, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; headliners/wall panels; storage systems; floor covering systems; sleeper bunks; grab handles and armrests; privacy curtains; and plastics decorating and finishing products, as well as exterior components for commercial recreational and specialty vehicles. In addition, this segment provides cab structures, sleeper boxes, body panels, structural components, bumper fascias and fender liners; and mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Construction and Agriculture segment provides electronic wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; the medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market; and the military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/continuously variable semi-active continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company offers its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, and repair and replacement markets under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

