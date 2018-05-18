Head-To-Head Review: Boyd Group Income Fund (BFGIF) & Care.com (CRCM)

Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS: BFGIF) and Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

74.2% of Care.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Care.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Boyd Group Income Fund and Care.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Care.com $174.09 million 3.30 $10.66 million $0.27 68.81

Care.com has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Income Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boyd Group Income Fund and Care.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Care.com 0 1 1 0 2.50

Care.com has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Care.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Care.com is more favorable than Boyd Group Income Fund.

Volatility and Risk

Boyd Group Income Fund has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Care.com has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Income Fund and Care.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Care.com 7.04% 18.48% 8.51%

Summary

Care.com beats Boyd Group Income Fund on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc., operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada. Further, it provides Gerber National Claim Services, a claim administrator service, which offer glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services with approximately 5,500 glass provider locations and 4,600 emergency roadside services providers. The company is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver, such as Care.com HomePay, a payroll and tax product for families that employ nannies, housekeepers, or other domestic employees, as well as peer-to-peer payments solution that enables families to make electronic payments to their caregivers using Website or mobile apps. Further, the company provides solutions for employers through [email protected]; and recruiting and marketing solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates a community and content platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.