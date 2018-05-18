Head-To-Head Contrast: Research Frontiers (REFR) & Marathon Patent Group (MARA)

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ: REFR) and Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Research Frontiers has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Patent Group has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Research Frontiers and Marathon Patent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Frontiers -145.67% -73.63% -64.80% Marathon Patent Group -4,941.55% N/A -188.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Research Frontiers and Marathon Patent Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Frontiers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marathon Patent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Frontiers currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 248.84%. Given Research Frontiers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Research Frontiers is more favorable than Marathon Patent Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Frontiers and Marathon Patent Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Frontiers $1.51 million 14.48 -$2.41 million ($0.10) -8.60 Marathon Patent Group $510,000.00 56.09 -$31.33 million N/A N/A

Research Frontiers has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Patent Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Marathon Patent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Marathon Patent Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Research Frontiers beats Marathon Patent Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; museum display panels and eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. The company serves aerospace, architectural, automotive, and marine industries. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and monetizes patents primarily in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition of patents and patent rights from their owners ranging from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies; and monetization of its patents and patent rights by entering into license discussions. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 515 patents. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc. in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

