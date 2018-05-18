Head to Head Contrast: Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) versus Patterson-UTI (PTEN)

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE: OMP) and Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Patterson-UTI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A Patterson-UTI 1.22% -3.54% -2.37%

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Patterson-UTI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $182.22 million 2.97 $49.21 million $0.43 45.79 Patterson-UTI $2.36 billion 2.22 $5.91 million ($0.80) -29.54

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patterson-UTI. Patterson-UTI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oasis Midstream Partners and Patterson-UTI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80 Patterson-UTI 0 4 17 0 2.81

Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.19%. Patterson-UTI has a consensus target price of $26.19, suggesting a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Patterson-UTI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patterson-UTI is more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Patterson-UTI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Patterson-UTI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Patterson-UTI pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Oasis Midstream Partners pays out 348.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Patterson-UTI pays out -10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Patterson-UTI beats Oasis Midstream Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

Patterson-UTI Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a drilling fleet of 295 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas, the Mid-Continent, and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

