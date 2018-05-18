Head to Head Contrast: Luther Burbank (LBC) versus The Competition

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) is one of 257 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Luther Burbank to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Luther Burbank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank N/A N/A N/A Luther Burbank Competitors 18.43% 8.11% 0.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luther Burbank and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $181.74 million $69.38 million 9.10 Luther Burbank Competitors $1.46 billion $241.27 million 19.70

Luther Burbank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Luther Burbank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Luther Burbank Competitors 956 4793 4067 205 2.35

Luther Burbank presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.62%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 4.06%. Given Luther Burbank’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luther Burbank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Luther Burbank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 33.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Luther Burbank peers beat Luther Burbank on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; and single family residential loans. In addition, the company offers ATM machines, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services. As of January 25, 2018, it had nine banking branch locations in Northern and Southern California; and eight lending offices in California, Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. Further, the company engages in the real estate investment activities; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

