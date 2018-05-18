Head to Head Comparison: Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) versus HAVAS (HAVSF)

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG) and HAVAS (OTCMKTS:HAVSF) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and HAVAS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpublic Group of Companies $7.88 billion 1.17 $579.00 million $1.41 16.97 HAVAS $2.52 billion 1.79 N/A N/A N/A

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than HAVAS.

Volatility & Risk

Interpublic Group of Companies has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HAVAS has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and HAVAS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpublic Group of Companies 6.55% 26.05% 4.54% HAVAS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Interpublic Group of Companies and HAVAS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpublic Group of Companies 1 8 4 0 2.23 HAVAS 0 1 0 0 2.00

Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus target price of $25.70, suggesting a potential upside of 7.40%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than HAVAS.

Dividends

Interpublic Group of Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. HAVAS does not pay a dividend. Interpublic Group of Companies pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats HAVAS on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines. The company also provides various diversified services, including public relations, meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. It offers its services under various brands comprising McCann, MullenLowe, IPG Mediabrands, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, and The Martin Agency, as well as Foote, Cone & Belding. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HAVAS

Havas SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, media, and digital services worldwide. It offers brand strategy, consulting, advertising, and brand content; media planning and buying; corporate, financial, and human resource communication; direct, relational, promotional, and interactive marketing; content creation; marketing and design; sports marketing; and healthcare communication services. The company was formerly known as Havas Advertising and changed its name to Havas SA in 2002. Havas SA was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France. Havas SA is a subsidiary of Vivendi SA.

