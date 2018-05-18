Head to Head Comparison: GasLog Partners (GLOP) versus Teekay Tankers (TNK)

GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

This table compares GasLog Partners and Teekay Tankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners $311.47 million 3.14 $112.83 million $2.09 11.41 Teekay Tankers $431.18 million 0.68 -$58.02 million ($0.11) -9.91

GasLog Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teekay Tankers. Teekay Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GasLog Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GasLog Partners has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay Tankers has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of GasLog Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Teekay Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog Partners and Teekay Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners 35.17% 13.63% 5.13% Teekay Tankers -13.78% -2.16% -1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GasLog Partners and Teekay Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67 Teekay Tankers 1 2 2 0 2.20

GasLog Partners currently has a consensus target price of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.71%. Teekay Tankers has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 46.79%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than GasLog Partners.

Dividends

GasLog Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Teekay Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. GasLog Partners pays out 101.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Teekay Tankers pays out -109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GasLog Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Teekay Tankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

GasLog Partners beats Teekay Tankers on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers worldwide. The company also provides ship-to-ship transfer services, including lightering and lightering support, consultancy, and LNG terminal management services. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 43 owned conventional tankers, 7 in-chartered vessels, and 1 jointly-owned very large crude carrier; and 7 ship-to-ship support vessels. The company's vessels operated under fixed-rate time charter contracts with its customers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.