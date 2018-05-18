HC Wainwright Analysts Give Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC) a $5.00 Price Target

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) has been assigned a $5.00 price objective by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Summer Street reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Transcription Billing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Medical Transcription Billing opened at $3.50 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 million, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. research analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, CEO Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $138,212.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

