Haynes International (HAYN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Haynes International earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.4860302539749 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAYN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Haynes International opened at $41.26 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Haynes International has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.80 million, a PE ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -112.82%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

