Haverford Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in TJX Companies (TJX)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.5% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $92.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

TJX Companies opened at $86.27 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $920,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,821 shares in the company, valued at $38,041,228.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $1,356,715.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,852.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $9,532,558. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

