Hasbro (HAS) Board Approves Stock Repurchase Plan

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program, which permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares on Thursday, May 17th. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hasbro traded down $0.08, hitting $88.59, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 9,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,451. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $87.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $716.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.07.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 308,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $29,882,663.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John Frascotti sold 47,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $4,621,988.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 85,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,435 shares of company stock worth $38,337,975. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

