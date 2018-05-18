Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Receives $5.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Harmonic from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 35,581 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $125,600.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd E. Kvamme purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 758,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,011.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,972 shares of company stock valued at $205,458. Insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1,620.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic opened at $3.85 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.36 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

