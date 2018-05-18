Hardinge (HDNG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Hardinge traded up $0.01, hitting $18.41, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,386. Hardinge has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.85.
Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hardinge had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter.
About Hardinge
Hardinge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Metalcutting Machine Solutions, and Aftermarket Tooling and Accessories. It offers computer controlled metalcutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts for machines, and other industrial products, as well as engineers and supplies high precision, standard, and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories.
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Hardinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.