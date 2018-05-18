Hardinge (HDNG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Hardinge traded up $0.01, hitting $18.41, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,386. Hardinge has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hardinge had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hardinge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hardinge by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 176,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hardinge by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hardinge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 313,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hardinge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 222,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hardinge

Hardinge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Metalcutting Machine Solutions, and Aftermarket Tooling and Accessories. It offers computer controlled metalcutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts for machines, and other industrial products, as well as engineers and supplies high precision, standard, and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories.

