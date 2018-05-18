Hardide’s (HDD) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Hardide (LON:HDD) in a report released on Monday morning.

Hardide stock opened at GBX 1.95 ($0.03) on Monday. Hardide has a one year low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.27 ($0.03).

About Hardide

Hardide Plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.