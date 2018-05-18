Halozyme (HALO) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Halozyme in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Halozyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Halozyme from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Halozyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of Halozyme stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Halozyme has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Halozyme had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Halozyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

