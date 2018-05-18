Halliburton (HAL) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,920,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,644,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,837,947 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,119,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,979,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,203,182 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,781 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.