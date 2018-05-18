Halfords (HFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Halfords (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HFD. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Halfords in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.61) price objective on shares of Halfords in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.88) price objective on shares of Halfords in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Numis Securities cut Halfords to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.88) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Halfords to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 436 ($5.91) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halfords has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 377.17 ($5.12).

Get Halfords alerts:

Shares of Halfords opened at GBX 386 ($5.24) on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Halfords has a 12-month low of GBX 305.40 ($4.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 380.50 ($5.16).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company offers car parts, cycling products, technology products, kids products, and camping and leisure equipment; and car service, repair, and MOTs to retail and fleet customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.