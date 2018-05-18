Guggenheim Downgrades TripAdvisor (TRIP) to Sell

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIP. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.84.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor opened at $48.85 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.77, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.84.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the travel company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,118,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 14.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,943 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 20,386 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% in the first quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 52,238 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.