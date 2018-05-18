Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUPV shares. Santander raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, GRATRY & Co LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle opened at $20.84 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.83.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.96 million for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 21.55%. equities research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is 2.66%.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.