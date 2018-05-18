GreenSpace Brands Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (JTR)

GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for GreenSpace Brands in a report released on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for GreenSpace Brands’ FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$14.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.73 million. GreenSpace Brands had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GreenSpace Brands from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

GreenSpace Brands stock opened at C$1.23 on Wednesday. GreenSpace Brands has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.70.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, sour cream, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow Dairy brand; pet foods for cats and dogs under the Holistic Choice brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; macaroni and cheese products, and fruit based, nut free bars for kids under the Nudge brand; snacks under the Central Roast brand; organic juices under the Kiju brand; and organic baby and children's food products under the Love Child Organics brand.

