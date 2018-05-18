Greenhill & Co. (GHL) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $27.05

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 23094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2,685.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Greenhill & Co. had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Greenhill & Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Greenhill & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -71.43%.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 29,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $749,180.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,820.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,199,000 after purchasing an additional 153,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 9,562.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,219 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 9,065.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 541,098 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 165,584 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

