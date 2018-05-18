Green Bancorp (GNBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) will report sales of $45.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $46.00 million. Green Bancorp posted sales of $41.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Bancorp will report full-year sales of $184.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $186.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $200.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $202.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Bancorp.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Green Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on GNBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Green Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ GNBC opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $877.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.12. Green Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. Green Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Bancorp by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,387 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Green Bancorp by 15,037.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 633,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 629,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Green Bancorp by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 247,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Green Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 246,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Green Bancorp by 1,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 189,770 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

