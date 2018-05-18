Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.49% of Great Western Bancorp worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 380,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter.

GWB opened at $43.26 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

