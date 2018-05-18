Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

LOPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Grand Canyon Education opened at $110.12 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $109.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $275.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,744,000 after purchasing an additional 70,125 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

