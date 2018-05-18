Goodyear Tire and Rubber (GT) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,110 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,112,000 after buying an additional 54,972 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 1,611.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GT. BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire and Rubber from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

Shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber opened at $26.32 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $26.04.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Goodyear Tire and Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

