Goldman Sachs Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Michelin (ML)

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Michelin (EPA:ML) in a research note published on Thursday.

ML has been the subject of several other reports. UBS set a €129.00 ($153.57) price objective on Michelin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €129.00 ($153.57) price objective on Michelin and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas set a €138.00 ($164.29) price target on Michelin and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($172.62) price target on Michelin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($178.57) price target on Michelin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €135.33 ($161.11).

Shares of Michelin traded down €0.40 ($0.48), hitting €126.65 ($150.77), on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 201,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Michelin has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($127.32) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($155.77).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

