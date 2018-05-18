Goldman Sachs Downgrades Emerge Energy Services (EMES) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs cut shares of Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Goldman Sachs currently has $8.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Emerge Energy Services from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cowen set a $8.00 price target on Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerge Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Emerge Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emerge Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Get Emerge Energy Services alerts:

EMES opened at $8.91 on Monday. Emerge Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $263.86 million, a PE ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Emerge Energy Services will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 70,310 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.