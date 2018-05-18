Glu Mobile (GLUU) & Gemalto (GTOMY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) and Gemalto (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glu Mobile and Gemalto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glu Mobile $286.83 million 2.78 -$97.57 million ($0.51) -11.20 Gemalto $3.36 billion 1.57 -$479.14 million N/A N/A

Glu Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gemalto.

Dividends

Gemalto pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Glu Mobile does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Glu Mobile and Gemalto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glu Mobile 0 2 4 0 2.67 Gemalto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glu Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $4.71, suggesting a potential downside of 17.54%. Given Glu Mobile’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Glu Mobile is more favorable than Gemalto.

Profitability

This table compares Glu Mobile and Gemalto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glu Mobile -26.33% -34.72% -19.81% Gemalto N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of Glu Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gemalto shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Glu Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Glu Mobile has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemalto has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glu Mobile beats Gemalto on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp. The company also creates games based on third-party licensed brands, such as Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay and Kim Kardashian; and Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Racing Rivals. It markets, sells, and distributes its games primarily through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sorrent, Inc. and changed its name to Glu Mobile Inc. in May 2005. Glu Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Gemalto

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It offers chip cards, mobile financial services, and contactless payment solutions; secure electronic identity documents, such as ePassports and badges; multi-factor online authentication and transaction solutions, as well as a range of support services; and data encryption systems and software monetization solutions to financial institutions, retailers, mass transit authorities, and government agencies and service providers, as well as enterprises of various sizes. The company also sells subscriber authentication and rights management solutions to Pay TV service providers. In addition, it offers various solutions for mobile network operators, including subscriber identification modules and universal integrated circuit cards, and back-office platforms; and services comprising roaming optimization, mobile payment and marketing, personal data management, and trusted services management. Further, the company provides industrial solutions that enable machine-to-machine (M2M) data exchange through hardware modules and operating software, which connect machines to digital networks, as well as cloud-based M2M application enablement and late-stage personalization platforms to enhance operations, productivity, and efficiency in the Internet of things for the utilities, health, and automotive markets. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

